The Journal Film

Directed by: Tim Mizon

Length: 25 Minutes

While Blake looks into his family history he discovers a journal written by his Great-Grandfather during the First World War. Through it he finds out the honourable deeds of his ancestor and that there were even enemies on the allied side of No Man's Land. From award winning director Tim Mizon, the film serves to commemorate the centenary of The Great War and the brave souls who participated in one of histories bloodiest conflicts.